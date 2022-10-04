An indigenous company, Norsworthy Agro Allied Company Limited, worked with the Delta State government to build a multi-billion-naira agro-allied industrial palm plantation on a 1,400 hectare plot of land in order to address the issue of food insecurity in Nigeria.

The oil mill plantation, owned by the Akwukwu-Igbo, Ugbolu, and Ilah communities in the Oshimili North Local Council of Delta State, was inspected by the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, the community leaders, and the company management. The oil mill plantation was created with the dual purpose of creating jobs for the youth and addressing food insecurity.

Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Chairman of Northworthy Farms and Allied Industries, commended the governor during the inspection of the oil palm plantation and refinery under development for his support and vision.

He declared that the business intended to grow by acquiring an additional 600 hectares of property in Ubulu-Uku in the Aniocha South Local Government Area and reaffirmed its dedication to aiding the diversification efforts of the Delta State Government.

He claims that the idea was conceived roughly four years ago to address the crisis affecting the nation’s demand for food sufficiency and agricultural development. On more than 1,400 hectares of land, more than 250,000 oil palm trees were successfully planted.

Okowa urged increased funding for agricultural development to combat Nigeria’s growing food scarcity.

He claimed that affluent Nigerians and Deltans may invest in oil palm plantations to boost the economy and create jobs.