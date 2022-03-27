With Less than 12 Months in Senate, Agom Seeks Re-election

The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Jarigbe Agom, says he wants to return to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly in 2023.

Senator Agom was administered the oath of office for his current position in September 2021 after nearly a year of legal tussle.

He said his emergence as senator was “largely divine,” issued a statement where he traced his legislative history from the eight National Assembly in 2015.

Agom averred that he included a project for each of the over 50 political wards in the entire zone, and disclosed that he has since received a monetary donation to purchase nomination and intent forms.

In a statement announcing his intension to seek re-election he said, ‘’the good people of Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency gave me a mandate to represent them in the House of Representatives in 2015 and also got me reelected to the House of Representatives in 2019, until I took the Oath of Office on the September 15, 2021 to represent Cross River North Senatorial District in the Senate, after emerging victorious in a keenly contested Senate By-Election.

“I became a senator in circumstances which are largely divine; circumstances that showed the enterprising and unconquered spirit of an average Cross Riverian in general, and that of northern Cross Riverians in particular. That unction that made me Senator has defined and sustained my engagement with my people for the past six months.

“The principles of accessibility, human capital and infrastructural development have underpinned my legislative sojourn over the years. How to make life better for my people, is my utmost assignment. This is not just another empty political rhetoric. No. We walk the talk.

‘’While staying top-notch in the primary assignment of a legislator, there is no ward in Ogoja/Yala that has not experienced human capital and infrastructural improvement through our intervention: we have provided roads, drinking water, solar-powered lighting, educational and medical facilities, financial grants for small and medium scale entrepreneurs, equipment for businesses, empowerment, etc.

“When we got into the Senate barely six months ago, we immediately expanded these human capital and infrastructural development to Bekwarra, Obanliku and Obudu Local Governments. In this year’s budget, I made sure that a project is captured in every ward in the 5 Local Governments that make up the Senatorial District.

“We have shown, over the years that being a legislator, is beyond law making. Being a legislator is about influence, intervention, and engagement for the good of our people.

“My declaration is an answer to the call of my people to continue to serve them. I answer this call with a high sense of responsibility; one which transcends party affiliations, tongues, religion, or ideology. In 2023, when I take the oath of office again, by the grace of God, I will be a Senator for all. What binds us together is stronger than what seeks to separate us.

“I have received monetary donations to enable me pick up my intent/ nomination forms later in the week, and remain very grateful to the donors.

“We will not follow anyone who will not better our lives. We will not trade our destinies for crumbs from the table of taskmasters. Finally, we will remain UNCONQUERED.

“My name is Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, and I am running for the Senate Seat in 2023, to represent the good people of Cross River North.”