With 1,343 Kilometres Railway Project, Buhari Aims to Connect Lagos, Kano

670 views | Akpan Akata | June 12, 2021
The Lagos-Ibadan railway line is a part of the 1,343 kilometers Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway that is expected to connect Nigeria’s two largest cities.
They are the Atlantic Ocean port of Lagos in Western Nigeria, and Kano, near the border with Niger, in Northern Nigeria on completion.
The railway line is however, being built in segments with the first segment, between Abuja and Kaduna, already complete and operational since July 2016.
The second segment between Lagos and Ibadan was completed last year and it began limited passenger operations in December, the same year, prior to the official start of commercial operation this June.
Other segments include the 200 kilometers Ibadan-Osogbo-Ilorin, Osogbo–Ado Ekiti, 270 kilometers Ilorin-Minna, Minna–Abuja, and the 305 kilometers Kaduna-Kano sections.
Interestingly, the 157 kilometers Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway has officially started commercial operations following an inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos.
According to President Buhari, “this vital line establishes an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport within its short corridor, Lagos – Ibadan, as goods to the hinterland would now be transported by rail directly from the Apapa port Quayside straight to the Inland Container Depot located in Ibadan from where it can be distributed to other parts of the West African Country.
Shortly after he inaugurated the project, President Buhari took a ride from Ebute Metta Station to the Energy Nature Light (ENL) Terminal, which is located in the Port of Apapa.
He was accompanied by Transportation Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, and Ogun states as well as the Deputy Governor of Ondo and some other government officials.
