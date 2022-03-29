Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Witches Association Cautions Osibanjo against contesting for presidency

The White Witches Association of Nigeria (WWAN) has openly warned vice president Yemi Osibanjo against running for the 2023 Presidential elections.

The association explains that God has not programmed Osibanjo for presidency hence he would not be successful during the elections if he contested.

Dr Ibio Okhue, the spokesman of the witches association and former board member of the Edo State Traditional Council disclosed that God sent Prof. Osibanjo for a particular mission and that the mission would be concluded on May 29, 2023.

He however, advised that the vice president should return to the pulpit where God has a higher assignment for him than being the ‘’Head of State.’’

In his words:

‘’God sent him to deliver a message to Nigerians. He has done that and he should go back to the church. God will use him in a bigger way than being a head of state.’’

