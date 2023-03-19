Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has averred that his team would consolidate on their recent good run against Madrid by being in control of today’s ElClasico.

In a press conference yesterday, Xavi admitted that when his team is not with the ball, he suffers mentally.

He expressed optimism about the game, noting that winning the tie would be a big blow for Madrid.

He said: “We want more control than in the last Clásico, we want the ball more.”

“I suffer when my team doesn’t have the ball, but I think we’re defending ourselves very well, the whole team runs, everyone works, but I like it better when we have the ball.”

“Pedri suffered yesterday and if you’re not at 100%, it’s better not to be there.”

“Whatever happens tomorrow, it won’t be definitive. There’s still a long way to go. But winning would mean a big blow for Madrid.”

“Araújo is strong, fast and senses where the opponent is going to go to. He is a leader and winner in duels. He is currently one of the best defenders in the world.”

“Raphinha is a player that I especially like, he has known how to work and endure criticism in bad times to get out of these, he has shown a lot of personality in his first year at Barça. I’m happy for him, he deserves it and he works a lot.”

“It doesn’t bother me what is said. People can say what they want because I know that all the titles we win are completely legal.”

“With Araújo and Koundé we are very lucky because both can adapt to different positions.”