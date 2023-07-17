Wimbledon victory over Djokovic is the happiest moment of my life – Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos, revealed that the historical triumph over Novak Djokovic is the happiest moment of his life. Seven times champion Djokovic was defeated 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 on Centre Court by the 20 – years old during the 2023 Wimbledon final.

It was the Spanish first Wimbledon title, denying Djokovic his 8th title and 24th Grand Slam, a record that would have seen him reach an equalling accomplishment.

“Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon, is something that I dreamed about since I started playing tennis,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time.”

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted,” Alcaraz said.

According to BBC Sports, Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year and became the youngest world number one in history in November.

Before this year, he had won only four professional matches on grass. He secured his first title on the surface at Queen’s last month before his run at Wimbledon.

“I fall in love with grass right now,” Alcaraz said.

“I have played just four tournaments on grass. I won Queen’s. I didn’t expect to play at this level in a really short period.”