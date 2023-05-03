Former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma has finally responded to what he avers to be false news regarding his health that took over social media as reported by many newspapers days ago. Wilson Oruma, during an interview with the Guardian newspaper, discredited the erroneous report and described the development as ‘sad’ and unfortunate that some Nigerians wished him dead.

A video clip of Wilson Oruma hit social media as the 46-year-old was vulnerably lying sick in an unidentified hospital, snoring heavily with a Urinary catheter connected to his body to aid in passing urine.

A few of his former teammates including Dosu Joseph and Sunday Oliseh reacted to the video.

In an interview yesterday with The Guardian, Oruma lamented that the pictures circulating social media are images of four or five years ago.

“In the first place, I am not in any hospital as reported by the newspaper. Those pictures displayed in that news report were images from four or five years ago. I am fine, and I don’t know why some Nigerians will wish me dead. It is so unfortunate.”

Oruma said his family will take legal action against defamation of his name.

“My family is taking legal action against some of the media houses, including some radio and television stations. Some people need to pay for the consequences of their actions. It has to stop,” Oruma raged.

Recall that Wison Oruma was on the scene in 2018 when he was dubbed by a fake pastor who had introduced him to the oil business. Oruma invested his entire fortune of around 1.2 billion in the business and was left in depression after discovering he had partnered with fraudsters.

Luckily, Amaju Pinick led administration of the NFF reinstated Oruma by giving him a managerial role at the U-20 then after the horrendous loss of what would have been a retirement future investment.