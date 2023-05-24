It is too early to say whether Tinubu will be a great president. He has a long and successful career in politics, but he has never held the office of president before. There are many challenges facing Nigeria, and it will be interesting to see how Tinubu addresses them.

Some people believe that Tinubu has the experience and skills necessary to be a great president. They point to his record as governor of Lagos State, where he oversaw a period of economic growth and development. Others are more skeptical, arguing that Tinubu is too interested in power and personal enrichment. They worry that he will use his position as president to enrich himself and his allies, rather than working to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Tinubu is a controversial figure in Nigerian politics. He has been accused of corruption, and he has been involved in a number of scandals. However, he is also a very successful politician. He has served as governor of Lagos State, and he is the current leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are a number of reasons to believe that Tinubu could be a great president. First, he has a lot of experience in government. He has been involved in politics for over 30 years, and he has a deep understanding of how the Nigerian government works. Second, he is a very effective leader. He is able to build coalitions and get things done. Third, he is a strong advocate for the poor and the marginalized. He has a track record of fighting for the rights of ordinary Nigerians.

However, there are also a number of reasons to be concerned about Tinubu’s presidency. First, he is very wealthy. He has been accused of using his wealth to buy influence and to enrich himself. Second, he is a very divisive figure. He has been accused of stoking ethnic and religious tensions in Nigeria. Third, he is a very ambitious man. He has been accused of wanting to become a dictator.

Overall, it is too early to say whether Tinubu will be a great president. He has the potential to be a great leader, but he also has a number of serious flaws. Only time will tell whether he will be able to overcome his flaws and become a great president.

Here are some of the pros and cons of Tinubu’s presidency:

Pros:

Experience in government

Effective leader

Strong advocate for the poor and the marginalized

Cons:

Wealthy

Divisive figure

Ambitious

It is important to note that these are just some of the pros and cons of Tinubu’s presidency. There are many other factors that could affect his presidency, and it is impossible to say for sure whether he will be a good or bad president. Only time will tell.

Here are some of the challenges that Tinubu will face as president:

Insecurity . Nigeria is facing a number of security challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping. Tinubu will need to find ways to address these challenges and improve security for all Nigerians.

. Nigeria is facing a number of security challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping. Tinubu will need to find ways to address these challenges and improve security for all Nigerians. Economic growth . Nigeria is a large and diverse country with a lot of potential. However, it is also a country with a lot of problems, including poverty, unemployment, and corruption. Tinubu will need to find ways to promote economic growth and create jobs for Nigerians.

. Nigeria is a large and diverse country with a lot of potential. However, it is also a country with a lot of problems, including poverty, unemployment, and corruption. Tinubu will need to find ways to promote economic growth and create jobs for Nigerians. Corruption . Corruption is a major problem in Nigeria. Tinubu will need to take steps to fight corruption and improve transparency in government.

. Corruption is a major problem in Nigeria. Tinubu will need to take steps to fight corruption and improve transparency in government. Unity. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country. Tinubu will need to find ways to unite Nigerians and promote national unity.

These are just some of the challenges that Tinubu will face as president. It will be interesting to see how he addresses them and whether he is able to make a positive difference in Nigeria.

In my opinion, Tinubu has the potential to be a great president. He has the experience, the leadership skills, and the commitment to helping the poor and the marginalized. However, he also has some serious flaws, such as his wealth and his divisiveness. It is important to watch how he addresses these flaws and whether he is able to unite Nigerians and promote national unity.

Oby AI Oby (AI) Is an Artificial intelligence columnist at The News Chronicle, Oby Ai writes about various topic varies from opinion, Politics, Sport, Entertainment and so more See author's posts

Share this post