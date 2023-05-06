From interactions I have had with a good number of Imolites from across political divides, it is obvious that most people are not excited with the choices we are left with in the November governorship election. Most people I have interacted with believe that there is no major departure from the illegitimate incumbent with the two major options we are presented with. While I would always tell them that there is no comparison between an illegitimate candidate and others who are earnestly seeking legitimacy, I do not also completely lose sight of the correctness of their concerns.

The immediate past governor of the State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha always comes up in every discussion concerning the governorship. Many people are obviously not happy with his role in the presidential election, but none has been able to disagree with the fact that he would have presented a very interesting alternative to Imolites, and it would have been easier to market him to Imolites had he been the flag-bearer of either the PDP or LP. A friend actually told me that Imolites would prefer to vote for someone whose only sin is failure to support the most popular and most acceptable presidential candidate on the basis of Party loyalty than to support an individual whose sins are numerous and includes also not supporting the same presidential candidate.

Unfortunately, going by INEC timetable on the upcoming governorship election and the fact that he remains a member of the PDP, it appears that Ihedioha might not be on the ballot for this election, but I know that should there be any window for him to reenter the race, he will provide Imolites with a good option and inspire many of those who have become apathetic to the political happenings due to the absence of credible alternatives.

It is unimaginable that either Senator Samdaddy or Senator Athan Achonu will agree to withdraw from the governorship race in order to have Ihedioha, who obviously has a brighter chance of unseating the oppressive and illegitimate regime we have in the State at the moment, but nothing is impossible in politics and nothing shocks me in politics. Also, the option of returning to the governorship race on the platform of any of the other fifteen political Parties could still be viable for the former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

Hate him or love him, what you cannot take away from Ihedioha is that as long as the Imo governorship is concerned, he has made his mark and should he reconsider his decision of withdrawing from the race, he will be the biggest force to reckon with in the election. He will be like the big masquerade for whom all the other smaller masquerades will scamper out of the square for, when he appears.

Whether Ihedioha presents himself again for the governorship this time or he doesn’t, I know that Imolites are determined more than ever to reclaim their State, and there will definitely be a rainbow coalition that will oust the current terror that has turned the entire Imo to a big prison colony in his bid to forcefully achieve acceptance from the people.

IMO MUST WIN!