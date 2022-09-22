Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has picked up an injury while in camp with the Super Eagles. Ndidi was part of the squad that took part in first training session in Constantine including other 17 players Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi.

He has flown back to Leicester City for further assessment.

Ndidi has been sidelined lately from the Supers Eagles camp due to injury and just for him to mark his return, he suffered another injury blow.

Nigeria will player Algeria in an International friendly match in Oran, 27/09/2022

Super Eagles via their Facebook page announced that all 24 players invited are now in camp.

Invited players: Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi, Lookman, Adebayo, Saviour, Iheanacho, Uzoho, Duru.