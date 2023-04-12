The management of Wikki Tourist Football Club has distanced itself from news making rounds on social media that the club’s Technical adviser Adamu Abdullahi has left his position. The club said it has not received a formal resignation letter from its Technical adviser, as claimed by multiple reports.

The Chairman of Wikki Tourists FC Alhaji Balarabe Yusuf Douglas noted this in an interview with sports journalists in his office.

“I want to tell you that we are yet to formally receive any letter of resignation from the coach, we only saw it on Social Media just like the way you might have seen it, and when we saw it we called him to find out what was happening, and he promised to come to the office but since then, we didn’t see him, he even promised to take the training this morning (Wednesday 12/4/2023) but unfortunately, he didn’t show up, so we don’t know what’s happening.

If he knew he was leaving, We expect him to officially submit his resignation letter just like the way we unveiled him for documentation purposes”, said Douglas.

From the official statement, the club further disclosed that the Chairman’s reaction was to clear the air on the issue because of the numerous calls he received and reports he has seen in the Media.

Abdullahi Adamu succeeded Kabiru Dogo who left his position last month after the club slammed him with three match compulsory wins, or he faces stiffened sanctions. Dogo on getting the update left his position as the club’s technical adviser.

The Bauchi-based club, after losing by 1-2 at home to Bayelsa United yesterday remains at the relegation zone in Group B of the abridged league.