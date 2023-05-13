Wikki Tourist wants referee Ridwan probed for allegedly officiating a fixed match

Wikki Tourist of Bauchi has written an official letter to IMC suggesting the probing of center referee Mr. Ayeni Ridwan from Lagos, who officiated their rescheduled game against Rivers United played at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Wikki who is battling relegation, said, Mr. Ridwan’s officiating depicts match-fixing with his unfriendly approach to them and favoring the visitors, Rivers United.

The club has called on IMC to rewatch the game and pay close attention to the poor officiating they suffered on their turf.

Due to Rivers United’s engagement in the Continental tournament, they had a few of their games rescheduled. Rivers United crashing out of the CAF Confederation tournament changed the NPFL calendar and fast-forwarded the plans to end the abridged league to begin the Super 6 tournament in two days.

Rivers played one of their postponed games against Wikki Tourist on the 11th of this month away at Bauchi.

The game ended with both clubs settling for a point each, but Wikki felt they had not been fairly treated by the referees.

Wikki Tourist in their letter claimed Mr. Ridwan awarded some undeserving yellow cards and red cards to their players, but only Sunday Haruna was yellow carded twice, which led to a red; Rivers had even equalized Okoro’s goal before the red card.

Referee Ridwan awarded Wikki a penalty, which was missed by the club captain in the first half of the game.

It’s understood that after game 17, Wikki’s relegation has been confirmed as they sit in 9th place in group B and are 4 points behind Enugu Rangers in 8th place.