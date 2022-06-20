Wikki Tourist player, Prince John, who suffered Neurogenic shock, is now in good condition

Wikki Tourist of Bauchi has released a statement on the club’s official Facebook page to disclose the stable health status of John Prince. Wikki Tourist during their match day 34 entertained Shooting Stars and were stunned by a 1-1 draw by 3SC. They were almost horrified by the Shooting Stars who held on to the 1-0 lead at ATB Stadium, Bauchi yesterday. Luckily for the Bauchi-based club, they were awarded a penalty and Muhammad Guga converted it to salvage a point for his club.

During the encounter, John Prince suffered a Neurogenic shock after he was substituted to the bench, it was claimed he had a severe collision with an opposition player while playing before he was subbed off.

The team medical crew on seeing the horrendous development immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where a scan was carried out to ascertain any internal injury. But the result was negative and has been discharged to reunite with his family.

On the Facebook page, Wikki Tourist Media and Publicity department said:

“Wikki Tourists FC player Prince John who suffered a neurogenic shock as a result of a traumatic hit on his head by his opponent during Matchday 34 of the Nigeria Professional Football League between Wikki Tourists and 3SC is in stable condition.

The shock happened on the bench after he was substituted from the Match and was rushed to the stadium’s medical centre for immediate medical attention and rehydration.

He was later taken to the Specialists’ hospital for CT Scanning in the company of the Technical Adviser, Team Doctor and Chairman of the Club to monitor his recovery.

The result of the city scan was negative, and the player was later discharged after his full recovery.”

According to Cleveland Clinic: Neurogenic shock is a condition in which you have trouble keeping your heart rate, blood pressure and temperature stable because of damage to your nervous system after a spinal cord injury. Like other types of shock, this is a serious condition that can be fatal because your blood flow is not in order.

Symptoms of neurogenic shock include:

Low blood pressure (hypotension).

Slow heart rhythm (bradyarrhythmia).

Flushed, warm skin that gets cold and clammy later.

Lips and fingernails that look blue.

Lack of full consciousness.