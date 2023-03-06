Bauchi-based club Wikki Tourist today appointed its Chief Coach Abdullahi Adamu to the post of the club’s Technical adviser. In the club’s official announcement, Abdullahi Adamu succeeds Kabiru Dogo who left his position after few games into the season.

“The Management of Wikki Tourists FC has approved the appointment of the club’s Chief Coach Abdullahi Adamu as the New Technical Adviser of the Club.”

Abdullahi Adamu was today presented with his letter of appointment by the Chairman of the Club Alhaji Balarabe Yusuf Douglas in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Secretariat of the club.

The appointment followed the resignation of former Technical Adviser Kabiru Suleiman Dogo in January 2023.

The WIkki Tourists new gaffer joined the Club during the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League Season as acting Technical Adviser and later Chief Coach when Kabiru Dogo was appointed Technical Adviser.

While accepting the offer, Abdullahi Adamu promised to do his best for the club and justify the confidence reposed in him.

He solicits for more understanding, patience and prayers, saying the task ahead is a collective one.

Abdullahi Adamu holds a UEFA B licence and was at different times Coach to Green Beret fc Zaria and Katsina United respectively.

