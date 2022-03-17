Wike Vs Umahi: You have no State to reclaim, Eze blasts Wike

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has berated the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over his claim of spearheading the current court ordeal of his Ebonyi State counterpart and Chairman, South-East Governors Forum, Engr. Dave Umahi and his Deputy and bragging that PDP will reclaim Ebonyi state by every means possible.

The Rivers Governor had in a statement made in a public outing taken responsibility for the controversial pronouncement of the Federal High Court, (a judgement which basis Nigerians have continued to question, having failed to comply with the principle of judicial precedence) and requiring that Gov. Wike explains to Nigerians how he now influences and interferes with the Nation’s Judiciary without being a Judge.

Recall that Justice Nyang Ekwo, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had asked the Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the political platform through which they rode to power but Governor Umahi has since appealed the court judgement, insisting that he remains the Governor of Ebonyi state.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, the party Chief said the judicial rascality witnessed in Justice Ekwo’s judgement against Gov. Umahi is validated by Gov. Wike’s recent outburst which exposes the shady merchandise transacted to sacrifice justice and truth on the altar of a selfish, private and egoistic vendetta.

Chief Eze said the Rivers APC suffered similar fate in the build up to the 2019 general elections when the state judiciary was turned into an arm of the Wike government, always receiving orders and prohibitions from the Governor especially on those matters instituted against the APC by Senator Magnus Abe and his cohorts. His undue interference, Eze said, gave rise to the painful exclusion of the Rivers APC from the elections of 2019.

It is now made sufficiently clear to all Nigerians what Rivers State, her people and public institutions have been suffering in the hands of the shady character called Wike who has constituted himself into a serious cog on the wheel of the state’s progress.

Eze counseled Rivers people to stand up against political bullies and overlords and utilize the 2023 elections to demonstrate strength to unshackle themselves from Wike’s entanglement and dethrone bullies and highhanded public officials in Rivers State under the PDP.

With a starved army of committed Civil Servants, pauperized legion of pensioners, a multitude of jobless youths roaming the labor market and a sabotaged economic system with poor policy and zero implementation, Rivers State ranks top in every negative index despite the monumental oil wealths she has reaped in the last seven years under Gov. Wike and the People’s Democratic Party.

“The Governor has continued to deny civil Servants and pensioners their dues, sabotaged all economic activities of the Igbos and Northerners in the State, thus turning the entire Rivers people into beggars in a State God has blessed and that should be a thing of serious concern to Nigerians of goodwill.”

Commending Governors Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ayade of Cross River State as well as the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Obaseki, for exposing Wike’s anti-democratic antics , Eze said it is unfortunate for a political party that prides itself as an alternative to the APC to sit back and watch Wike turn the PDP into a personal estates to the very extent that he talks to anyone and everyone in a degrading and denigrating manner because he has fraudulently scooped so much from the coffers of of Rivers state through over-bloated petty flyover projects and therefore has so much money to throw about.

According to Chief Eze, the type & size of flyover constructed with a whooping N8.2bn at Elimgbu Junction, Port Harcourt, is what the Ebonyi Governor does with N1.2bn, with its integrity confirmed by engineering experts. What could be more fraudulent than what is going on with public funds in Rivers State?

The party Chief called on the Presidency, National Judicial Council and even security agencies to the Nigerian judiciary by promptly investigating the latest antic of using the Judiciary to unseat Governors for exercising their rights under the constitution, viz, joining the All Progressives Congress.