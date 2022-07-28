…..there is nothing to tell the World about Atiku, PDP that is not in the Public Domain

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has reminded Governor Nyesom Wike of his vow during the presidential primary of the PDP in Abuja, that he would fully support whoever emerged as candidate of the party to show his love and commitment to the umbrella party and stop all these shenanigans and macabre dance that further portrays him as a very confused fellow.

Reacting to the Governor’s sudden derogatory comments, anti-party directives to his followers and romance with those whose political moorings are antithetical to that of the People’s Democratic Party and her presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Chief Eze hinted that the Rivers Governor is a desperate opportunist who has earned himself a reputation of a political chameleon with a wagging tongue of deceit.

On the laughable threat by the Governor and some of his misguided cohorts that they will speak to expose some recent happenings in PDP, after Atiku Abubakar’s Arise interview, Eze said such threat does not hold water and only presents the Governor and his cohorts as mere busybody, noting that nothing under the sun is apparently new about PDP and Atiku Abubakar.

“Is he going to tell us that he never wasted Rivers State funds in the wild goose chase of the PDP Presidential ticket in which he was thoroughly defeated? Or is he going to tell us that he never mobilised to be appointed as the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP?”

Or is Wike going to tell us that he never vowed to support whoever emerged as the PDP Presidential Flag-Bearer. In case, he has forgotten he should listen to the video containing his speech where he thundered and vowed “Today anyone who emerges here I will support the person to the fullest because I am a committed party person, because I love this party, because since 1998 I have been in this party, I will work for this party, I will not go anywhere this is my party”.

“Is Wike going to tell us that Atiku has no right to appoint who should be his Vice President? I have counseled Wike to pipe down and accept his fate as his poor leadership, deceitful record, bad administration, past deeds and unwarranted and unguided utterances were the major factors that worked against him in not clinching the PDP Presidential ticket or becoming the Vice President to the PDP Presidential Flag-Bearer. “

Eze called on Wike not to allow his untutored followers to deceive him to work against his political party as “we can’t tolerate him in APC after all the damages he has done to the party in the State” Eze said.