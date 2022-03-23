Wike tagging Obaseki with betrayal DNA is like pot calling kettle black – Eze

Gov Nyesom Wike has been described as the actual Chief Betrayer of Nigeria, though he has been striving to pass the sobriquet to others.

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has thus alerted the nation to the antics of Wike and those who label others the exact things they do more.

Eze emphasized that Gov. Wike belongs to the class of public office holders whose carriage represents toxin to morality. He said Wike also works against progressive tendencies.

Reacting to Wike’s loathsome and unguarded vituperation against the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and Chief Eze said in saner climes the likes of Wike are usually disregarded as rabble-rousers.

He said such characters are subjected to deeper examination and their statements carefully weighed before paying heed.

Eze said unfortunately every shade of character gets applause just because of the gullibility level of Nigerians and the power of money.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comr. Philip Shaibu, had in a reception organized to welcome the new National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, complained of the unfavorable treatment meted out on new members of the party, especially those that joined them into the PDP in the build-up to the 2021 Edo guber polls and called for proper integration of those new members to allow for unity in the state chapter of the party.

Gov. Wike, in a swift reaction, took a swipe at Comr. Shaibu and Gov. Obaseki who also spoke in like manner, lashing them into fury with his fiery speech.

Excerpt from Wike’s irking statement reads; “If you go and check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we will see the insincerity, we will see the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“Let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole to say you have been vindicated. You are right, we are wrong.”

It sounds even more ridiculous and untamed for Wike to further state thus, “I have never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I will never betray any man. What is my DNA is sincerity, consistency and teamwork.”

Wao o! For a man whose betrayal acts are infectious to make such a statement simply demonstrates that something must be wrong somewhere.”

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, the party Chief described Gov. Wike as man who has built his entire administration upon demanding unctuous loyalty from his allies, noting that only a serial betrayer would force loyalty from his political allies.

Chief Eze who carefully chronicled the betrayal life of Gov. Nyesom Wike said Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, through God, is the foundation of all that the Rivers Governor has achieved in life, yet Wike derives joy in degrading and ridiculing his very divine benefactor.

According to the party Chief, While Amaechi was Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the people of Obio-Akpor, a Local Government where Wike then held sway as Chairman swore that Wike will never be allowed a second term having failed his people. Amaechi intervened, pleaded and prevailed on stakeholders of Obio/Akpor to allow Wike a second chance with the belief that he would make up his poor performance. His plea was accepted and Wike was returned as Chairman of ObioAkpor LGA for second term.

After Amaechi was sworn in as the Governor of Rivers State, he made two crucial appointments, Wike as Chief of Staff and Magnus Abe as the Secretary to the State Government. These two today stand as Amaechi’s greatest mistake in his political life as the two competes seriously amongst themselves who is the greatest Betrayer of Nigeria

This notwithstanding, against President Jonathan Goodluck wise Counsel for Amaechi not to submit Wike’s name as a Minister sadly Amaechi insisted and submitted the name of Wike as the Minster to represent Rivers State at the Federal Executive Council and thereafter, Amaechi became Wike’s target. The then Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mbu (rtd.), now standing a murder trial in Cross River State, was contracted to torture and malign Amaechi to the extent that other Governors who came to sympathize with Amaechi over the dehumanizing treatments he was getting daily from Jonathan and his wife through Wike were also attacked by Wike’s boys. Today, not minding all the atrocities committed against Amaechi and Rivers State at the behest of Wike, Wike in his characteristics manner have abandoned Mbu to suffer the effect of Karma currently hammering him.

He did not stop there, he did very wickedly to stop the Ministerial appointment of Amaech which God disappointed him and his agents. By May 27th, 2022, hopes are high that the Supreme Court will give a judgment to end every attempt to disgrace Amaechi and bring his high earned reputation to disrupt by Wike

Eze regretted how Wike while Minister of State for Education to the Jonathan’s administration betrayed Rivers State and her people by supporting the forecful ceding of the oil wells in Kalabari axis (Soku oil wells) of Rivers during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to Bayelsa State just to punish then governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi for declining to support the re-election of Jonathan.

Eze recalled how Wike, after his election as the Governor of Rivers State in 2015 while hosting members of the Forum of Surveyors-General of States at the Government House, Port Harcourt urged the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu, to resolve the lingering boundary dispute between Rivers and Bayelsa states, stressing that he was in the best position to address the boundary conflict.

Eze quoted Wike as saying, “We believe that the oil wells belong to us (Rivers State people). We are brothers and there is no need for this conflict to linger. Imagine if it was between two states with no relationship, it would have been worse.”

For accepting that the oil wells belonged to Rivers State after supporting it’s been ceded to Bayelsa while in Jonathan’s administration shows the capacity of Wike to betray anybody including his own State just to satisfy his selfish tendencies.

After he used Amaechi to curry favour from Goodluck and Patience Jonathan just to be Governor, he abandoned them. Today, Gov. Wike talks to Jonathan and his wife who fought Amaechi to make him Governor, in a very brash manner and in total disregard of their status as former first family.

Having laid bare his perfidious lifestyle, Chief Eze said Wike and not Obaseki, has betrayal in his DNA.

Let me once again quote Wike, “I have never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I will never betray any man. What is my DNA is sincerity, consistency and teamwork.”

You can now imagine who Wike is that if he wanted to accuse anybody of being a betrayer he should first look at himself in the mirror and he will see that face of the Chief Betrayer of Nigeria and not an innocent Governor Obaseki who refused to join him in a heat he doesn’t understand.

According to Governor Obaseki, “Governor Nyesom Wike is ANGRY AND BITTER because he wanted to introduce me to a dangerous ‘confraternity. ‘but I bluntly refused”. He assured me of great power and influence and I told him I am a BORN AGAIN child of God and everything I am and will ever be is all God’s”.

He told me he is close to all the front line men of God in Nigeria and gives them allowance so I should not preach to him”.

If this message by Gov Obaseki that has gone viral is true then the people of Rivers State is in real trouble and must do everything humanly possible to ensure that PDP doesn’t have any foothold in part of Rivers State come 2023.

Chief Eze called on Obaseki and his Deputy to disregard Wike’s ranting but to take solace In the Holy Book, ISAIAH 13 vs 11, “And I will punish the world for their evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; and I will cause the arrogance of the proud to cease, and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible.

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP