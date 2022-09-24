Nigeria’s former minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode has averred that Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State has destroyed the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike had on Friday held a media chat in Port Harcourt where he made some damning allegations.

In his chat, the Rivers State number one citizen insisted that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu must resign for peace to reign.

While stating that the Chairman manipulated the primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election, the Rivers governor noted that the gentleman agreement was for Ayu to resign if a Northerner emerges the party’s flagbearer.

Reacting to Wike’s remarks, Fani-Kayode, who recently left the PDP for the APC despite saying in the past that he would never join the APC, took to Facebook to mock the PDP.

He wrote:

Wike has destroyed PDP.

He said their presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, is dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful.

He said their National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, is a corrupt, arrogant, conceited, racist, power-hungry, anti-southern bigot.

He said PDP wants to turn Southerners into slaves.

He has smashed their balls.

ABAT is our next President!