Wike Has Demonstrated Capacity to Lead Nigeria, Shema Says

Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema of Katsina State says Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has demonstrated in the course of his nationwide consultation that he has the capacity to lead Nigeria and resolve the issues of insecurity, poverty, hunger, illiteracy and unemployment.

Wike is seeking the 2023 presidential ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enable him flush out President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s polls.

But, his kinsman, Chibuike Amaechi, the country’s Transportation Minister, is battling for that of APC to enable him continue with the laudable legacies of the Buhari administration.

How all that plays out would be seen in the weeks ahead. However, Wike has disclosed that he has a clear plan to counter activities of marauding bandits in Katsina State, President Buhari’s home state, and other parts of the country if he eventually becomes the president of Nigeria.

The presidential aspirant is also promising that he will produce real and rapid improvements in the lives of Nigerians, particularly by aggressively resolving insecurity and creating a conductive environment for economic activities to thrive.

Governor Wike gave hint of his clear blueprint to tackle insecurity while addressing Katsina PDP leaders and delegates at the party’s secretariat in Katsina, the state capital on Saturday.

Theere, he regretted that President Buhari has failed to stem the activities of marauding bandits responsible for the wanton destruction of lives and property in the state.

The governor assured the delegates that if elected as president in the 2023 presidential election, he will expeditiously resolve the nagging issue of insecurity and implement economic programmes that will enhance the quality of lives of Nigerians.

“You require somebody who will give you security in Katsina State. You require somebody who will bring projects to Katsina State. You require somebody who will appreciate the people of Katsina State.”

Governor Wike reiterated that the PDP requires a presidential candidate who is courageous, firm and with capacity to defeat the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the 2023 general election.

“APC will not give you power. We will take this power back from APC and give it back to PDP on behalf of Nigeria. I am that person who can withstand APC and win them. I am not going to run election to bear former presidential candidate. I came out because I know I would win the election.”

Governor Wike urged the delegates not to vote for any aspirant on the basis of ethno-religious sentiment. He asserted that they will be making informed choice by voting for him based on his the track records and commitment to the PDP.

The governor, who described himself as the most prepared aspirant, however, maintained that if someone else emerges as the PDP’s presidential candidate, he will support the person to defeat the APC.

“If I don’t get the ticket, I will still work for anybody who emerges as the candidate of the party, because what we are talking about is how PDP will take back power, how we can solve the problem of insecurity, how we can solve the problem of hunger.

“You cannot go to farm again, your wives cannot go to farm . When they go to farm they will be kidnapped, they will be raped. Can we continue to live in fear? Can we continue to leave this country with these people that have failed us.”

However, according to the former Katsina governor, “anybody who is not willing to take up this challenge and look at the populace and address what their true and genuine concerns are will only be interested in power for himself.

“I am glad your Excellency, we share the same vision. We are thinking in the same direction and we hope Nigeria after 2023 will be a better, more prosperous, more focus and more and more leader of Africa and the black world.”

Katsina State PDP chairman, Salius Yusuf Majigiri, said party faithful are excited to receive Governor Wike and his campaign team and do identify with his aspiration to become the president of Nigeria.

