Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation cum Special Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the support of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Wike, a member of the PDP had on Tuesday in Lagos, said any party contesting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, which Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second-term mandate, is wasting its time.

Wike had earlier endorsed the Lagos state governor for a second term in office against the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, monitored by TNC, on whether Wike’s action amounted to anti-party activity, Chidoka said supporting and endorsing any candidate is the prerogative of the governor.

He added that such has been the style of Wike, citing past examples where in the election in Anambra state, the governor did not support the candidate of the PDP.

Chidoka noted that he is not aware of any sections in the PDP’s constitution which prohibit people from expressing their democratic rights.

He, however, noted that the governor’s action has to do with a moral issue, arguing that

it is not morally right to be wearing the party’s flag and endorsing candidates outside of the PDP.

“Well, it’s the prerogative of Governor Wike to support any candidate he likes and to endorse any candidate he likes,” Chidoka said.

“This is not the first time he’s doing it. In Anambra state, during the Anambra State governorship election, he did not support the PDP candidate in Anambra. He said it was against his conscience to fight against his friend who was running for governor. So I believe that this is consistent with his style, and he is at liberty to choose who he likes to endorse. But I don’t consider that important because Lagos state people are not going to depend on a non-Lagosian to tell them who to vote for a governor.

“I’m not aware of any section of our party’s constitution that prohibits people from expressing their democratic rights. So for me, it is for the party to determine, the PDP in River State, the PDP at the national level, and the exco to review that and see whether it is against any tenets of our Constitution.

“But if the question is if it is morally right, it is not morally right to be wearing the flag of a party, to be the candidate of a party, you became governor, you served that government as a minister, then you became governor under the same PDP and now you’re endorsing candidates outside of the PDP. I think there’s a morality issue here. And I hope he would be able to address that sooner than later.”

On the possibility that Wike might as well support the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, the former aviation minister said, they are waiting to see what happens next.

“Well, we’ll wait and see how that plays out.

But it is important to understand that this is, his consistent character.

“He’s done it before now. He’s doing it again in Lagos state. so the party needs to review its processes and procedures, if there are no actual provisions against such behavior, the party must provide for that.

“Like I said he’s a second-time governor, he is not standing for any election, he is at liberty to do most of the things he’s doing because he has no skin in the game.

“But it is important to say that if you want to support the presidential candidate of any party, you are free to do so, but you have a moral responsibility not to be sitting on a PDP seat as a governor, not to be sitting as a PDP governor, and be talking about other elections and other candidates. So that moral burden is more on him than it is on PDP to justify why he is taking that position for a party that has been very good to him, up to the point from local government chairman to being governor of a state.”

Wike has not been on good terms with the party over the refusal of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner to take over.