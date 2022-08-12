Nyesom Wike has disassociated himself from reports claiming he filed a lawsuit against The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Aminu Tambuwal; and the PDP itself over presidential primary elections held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29 2022.

Moments after reports surfaced on Friday morning claiming that Wike filed a suit against Atiku and Tambuwal, seeking their removal as PDP flag bearer and running mate, the Rivers state governor has disclosed that he is very much unaware of the case, thus, distanced himself from the purported suit.

Speaking to THISDAY, Wike rebuffed having any knowledge of anything concerning the supposed suit “I don’t know anything about the so called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me” The governor stated.

In the purported FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 lawsuit, Wike and Newgent Ekamon, a chieftain of PDP were mentioned as the complainants, while PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku and Sokoto state governor, Tambuwal were all the respondents.

The social media went agog on the news of Wike’s lawsuit against the former vice president of Nigeria to be removed from 2023 presidential candidacy on the grounds that the PDP primary election was shady which aided the supposed defendant’s victory.

Also speaking on the matter, Wike blatantly tagged the lawsuit as false, claiming it must have been from those using his name for political gains.

“I don’t know the lawyers.. am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time?. I had 14 days after the primary within which to have filed any suit. I didn’t do that then, is it two months after primary I will file a suit? Wike stated.

Recalling similar incident, he added: “just yesterday they came up with the claim that I ordered my Chief Security Officer to pull down PDP flag in Government House. This is all false, it’s all propaganda. Some people are trying to use me to win the election. Please disregard all these lies”.