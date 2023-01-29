The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension of two members of the Party in Ekiti State, namely; Prince Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate) and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate) from the Party.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologubagba said “This decision of the NWC is sequel to the report of the Disciplinary Committee which recommended the lifting of the suspension on Prince Funso Ayeni, Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel on the ground of manifest remorse, apology for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the Party and the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as renewed commitment towards the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

“By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Prince Funso Ayeni and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP Candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general election are fully restored.

“The NWC urges all members, supporters and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections”.