Why We Are Demanding 300% Minimum Wage Increment – NULGE

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has demanded a substantial increase of 300% in the minimum wage for workers across all sectors in response to the inflationary impact of the fuel subsidy removal. The NULGE National President, Mr Ambali Olatunji, made this call during the regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. The union emphasizes that the 300% rise is crucial to counteract the inflationary effects experienced by local government staff due to the subsidy removal.

In addition to the wage increment, NULGE advocates for a state of emergency to be declared on local government administration, as many state governors have undermined and weakened the role of local government in the country. By addressing infrastructural decay, poverty, and unemployment at the local level, NULGE believes that a more robust intervention is necessary.

The union proposes the creation of a special intervention fund under the Ministry of Special Duty, aimed at tackling social welfare and infrastructural challenges in collaboration with local governments. Furthermore, NULGE calls on the federal government to establish a dedicated agency to work with local government administrations in managing the fund, with the primary objective of transforming rural areas and promoting development.

Recognizing the impact of insecurity on food production, NULGE urges the government to support local government administrations in setting up special vigilante groups to protect farmers and agricultural activities.

While acknowledging the efforts made by federal and state governments to alleviate the economic challenges faced by citizens, NULGE urges the government to utilize the $800 million World Bank funds to invest in mass transit and other interventions, especially in the auto-mobile spare parts industry. These investments would cater to the transportation needs of the masses and discourage imports, while promoting alternative energy provision and vocational skill acquisition centers for the youth and women.

To further encourage and sustain businesses, the union suggests offering tax rebates or holidays for low-income earners and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Lastly, NULGE condemns the attacks on local government secretariats in Plateau, Anambra, Abia, and Enugu states by gunmen, deeming them unjustifiable and unwarranted.