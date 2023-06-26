Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » “Why Uche Jombo hated me at first” – Ini Edo

“Why Uche Jombo hated me at first” – Ini Edo

Augustina John June 26, 2023 0
Uche Jombo hated me

In a recent interview, Nollywood actress Ini Edo explained why her close friend Uche Jombo initially disliked her.

Ini Edo was recently questioned about her connection with Uche Jombo and how they got to be so close during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Ini Edo revealed that Uche Jombo initially resented her because she thought she was unfriendly and not pleasant during their first encounter. She claims that when they first met on a movie set, Uche Jombo lost it because Ini refused to introduce herself to anyone when she arrived.

Ini Edo stated; “Uche [Jombo] and I started off as not friends. She thought I was so rude, that I was doing too much. She was like “What is she feeling like?” Like, I kept them on set for days. The first time we ever worked together, apparently she had been hearing my name, “Oh that new girl”, “oh she’s all over the place, all the producers are using her now so she’s like it girl”, you know, that is already making her feel like “what is she feeling like, mschewww”.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

And then I now came late. I kept them like how many days on set. So eventually, according to her, I walked into the set and I did not say hello to her. So she was really upset with me. She hated me, apparently.

So eventually, I think, I don’t know how that wall got broken. I’m a sweetheart anyway, so you can hate me from afar but you can’t hate me when you know me, that’s just what it is.

So you know, I think eventually we got talking and I think we shared a drink. She didn’t waste time telling me “You, you no dey greet person abi? You no know say I no be your mate!”

I think that’s how the ice was broken, and she’s been an amazing person to me. I think it’s mutual respect and real love for each other. There’s just really nothing but friendship more than just love and respect. Once you have that for each other, it’s not like you guys won’t have issues or you won’t step on each other’s toes, but once that mutual respect is there and that real love is there, we can communicate cuz I like to talk, so we can talk through everything.”

The two have been friends for the longest time now, always sharing cute moments they spend together on their social media pages.

Their friendship is one that people can make reference to when talking about friendships in Nollywood.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

2023 BET Awards

2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy, Tems, and list of winners

Augustina John June 26, 2023 0
Burna Boy wins

BET Awards 2023: Burna Boy wins Best International Act

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
Banky W

Banky W appreciates wife amidst infidelity scandal

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
Beyonce

Beyonce donates £8,000 to Struggling Nigerian Tapas Restaurant, Chuku’s

Esther Salami June 23, 2023 0
Phyna Calls Out Multichoice

Phyna Calls Out Multichoice: “They Took Off Where I Was Body-Shamed”

Augustina John June 23, 2023 0
zeb ejiro

Nollywood director Zeb Ejiro is back and having a great year

Augustina John June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

My Memoir and the Paradox of the Nigerian State

Tunji Olaopa June 26, 2023 0
Sokoto Killing

Sokoto Killing: Stop Jungle Justice – MURIC

Adams Peter June 26, 2023 0
Arrests Fake Senator

EFCC Arrests Fake Senator for Alleged €5.7million Internet Fraud

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
Tackling Drug Abuse

World Drug Day: Group Advocates Empathetic Measures to Tackling Drug Abuse Instead of Brutal Approach

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
Igbo Xenophobic Attack

Igbos Should Not Be Subjected to Xenophobic Attack in Their Fatherland- Anambra Senator, Umeh

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0