“Why Uche Jombo hated me at first” – Ini Edo

In a recent interview, Nollywood actress Ini Edo explained why her close friend Uche Jombo initially disliked her.

Ini Edo was recently questioned about her connection with Uche Jombo and how they got to be so close during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Ini Edo revealed that Uche Jombo initially resented her because she thought she was unfriendly and not pleasant during their first encounter. She claims that when they first met on a movie set, Uche Jombo lost it because Ini refused to introduce herself to anyone when she arrived.

Ini Edo stated; “Uche [Jombo] and I started off as not friends. She thought I was so rude, that I was doing too much. She was like “What is she feeling like?” Like, I kept them on set for days. The first time we ever worked together, apparently she had been hearing my name, “Oh that new girl”, “oh she’s all over the place, all the producers are using her now so she’s like it girl”, you know, that is already making her feel like “what is she feeling like, mschewww”.

And then I now came late. I kept them like how many days on set. So eventually, according to her, I walked into the set and I did not say hello to her. So she was really upset with me. She hated me, apparently.

So eventually, I think, I don’t know how that wall got broken. I’m a sweetheart anyway, so you can hate me from afar but you can’t hate me when you know me, that’s just what it is.

So you know, I think eventually we got talking and I think we shared a drink. She didn’t waste time telling me “You, you no dey greet person abi? You no know say I no be your mate!”

I think that’s how the ice was broken, and she’s been an amazing person to me. I think it’s mutual respect and real love for each other. There’s just really nothing but friendship more than just love and respect. Once you have that for each other, it’s not like you guys won’t have issues or you won’t step on each other’s toes, but once that mutual respect is there and that real love is there, we can communicate cuz I like to talk, so we can talk through everything.”

The two have been friends for the longest time now, always sharing cute moments they spend together on their social media pages.

Their friendship is one that people can make reference to when talking about friendships in Nollywood.

