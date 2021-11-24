A medieval king had employed three men whose job it was to appear before him before he went to bed telling him, “His majesty, remember that you a mere human, a mortal man and will die one day standing in judgement before the true King, you’re not all knowing or more powerful than the power God has allotted to you”. The king did so to dilute in his brain, the effects of praise-singers and hero-worshippers living in his courts.

Many politicians and wealthy people have been destroyed by people surrounding them who have through devious methods pumped up their ego to a tensile limit thereby making them feel greater than their true worth. These praise singers whose sole motive is to benefit from the powerful man or woman are very dangerous but they appear trustworthy and innocuous. Some of them appear useful and serviceable. They have perfected ways of reading the moods of their masters. They artfully study their victims, master them and make themselves indispensable.

One of the weapons of operation of these skilful acolytes of the big men or politicians is poisonous gossip targeted at true lovers of the politicians or big men or women. They would package lies or gossips so well that only God can minister on the master to believe otherwise. This skill in fabricating gossips makes their targets to estrange their true friends or people that normally tell them the truth. And the big Oga and Madam would be descending into pit or danger triumphantly without knowing.

Very smart successful persons should not stay far away from those fearless friends who tell them the inconvenient truth. Always cross check those information you get from your aides and hailers on your close friends or other people using independent sources. Always consult people unknown to your praise-singers and do the consultation in the absence of your aides.

However, the praise-seekers have their own usefulness. They create liveliness around their principals. They pump up his or her ego using superlative adjectives. They make their victims feel like a golden god, attributing their lives or wellbeing to the Oga or Madam. These guys are usually jobless or have unmet economic needs which they believe their target could meet. They are easily available to do any task including escorting the principal to events and occasions.

Some of the foot soldiers would mercilessly insult identified opponents or potential enemies of their principals either at the pleasure of the principal or to influence an increase in allowances or for pecuniary benefits. Gainfully employed persons or very comfortable persons are not usually available for praise singing or to mill around the big man or woman. They are either very busy or would not just condescend to bootlicking of a mini god.

It is dangerous for any big person or a politician to rely solely on the assessment or submissions of his or her praise singers or aides in taking critical decisions. Further analysis of the other truths from opponents or critics is ignored at one’s peril. Expert evaluation of ambition and plans has been proven more useful than the enchantments of those impassioned fanatics surrounding the target.

Let us learn from Master Jesus. While he had 12 selected aides who abandoned their professions and followed him, he still created time for Nicodemus, who preferred night meetings, Simeon the aristocrat and even the essential Joseph the Arimanthea, a highly placed federal government technocrat. It is on record that Jesus stopped his aides, also known as disciples, from stopping people trying to reach him. He warned them in more than one occasion.

Jesus had to carry out a survey of himself in Matthew 16:13. He asked his disciples “Who do people say the Son of Man is?”

A leader should not think that the people or followers understand his or her message. The public may even think that you are not what you say or claim that you’re or represent.

You, as a leader, should periodically conduct an honest survey of what people think of you. It helps for retrospection, introspection and for future plans and next steps.