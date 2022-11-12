By Onwuasoanya FCC Jones

I have spoken to some top Anambra politicians who told me that they would do everything to ensure that Peter Obi is disgraced in Anambra. They told me they will make sure he does not just lose the election, but that he loses in his ward and LGA. Whenever I asked them why they hate Obi with so much venom, they never agreed that they hate him, but what I deduce from their back and forth stories is that they are not ready to accept the reality of a Peter Obi presidency.

One of them, a sitting Senator, refused to pay me for a documentary I did for her, when she found out I was unyielding to her tales about why I “Shouldn’t join the Obi bandwagon”. She invited me to her office in the National Assembly, and I am almost sure she recorded my conversation with her, and after I tried to tell her that with what I have heard that she did as a Senator, that she should focus on her campaign and if possible tell her supporters to vote for Obi for President and vote her for Senate. She saw me as naive for making such suggestions and cut short my discussion with her. I knew there and then that she was taken aback by my guts, but I was happy I told her the truth. If I have a vote in her constituency today, I will still cast it for her, because I think she has the experience and passion to attract development to her people.

Everyone I have spoken to in Anambra who doesn’t want to vote for Peter Obi and who is working hard to see to Peter Obi’s failure, is not doing that for any other reason, but the fear of the kind of government Peter Obi will run. Someone told me that he can’t see himself supporting a man who wouldn’t allow him to get some free money from government. He told me that he has never done any other thing in his life and that even though he is not of the APC, he still finds a way of making money from government while staying in his house. He concluded with; “Peter Obi owns a Supermarket, but politics is my own supermarket and he wants to close it? Mbanu, Chukwu amam kwe.”

Those who are determined to stop Peter Obi are actually those politicians in Anambra who believe that the pittance they drop to the youths and some village women will be enough to keep the people in perpetual slavery. They argue that Peter Obi has not invested well politically, but that’s the same as saying that he hasn’t kept too many people as slaves and put many youths in bondage by retaining them as thugs. The average PDP, APC or APGA politician in Anambra believes that Peter Obi doesn’t have the structure to win in Anambra. They always make reference to his failure to deliver Oseloka Obaze when he was the governorship candidate of the PDP.

The good thing is that some reasonable businessmen and professionals from Anambra are actively rooting for Peter Obi. They are throwing everything they have into ensuring that the Agulu man wins the presidency, and I am looking forward to what the outcome of this battle between the real owners of Anambra and some Abuja based politicians would be.