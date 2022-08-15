Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah are arguably among the best Africans to have played their football career In Europe. Both have been outstanding since they joined Liverpool in 2016 and 2017 respectively. They soared with the Liverpool badge until after the end of last season when the African best player Sadio Mané switched his club allegiance to Bayern Munich.

There have been a sequel of divergent opinions among football enthusiasts on who is better between both players. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been able to manage these two great players, playing down comparison interviews on several occurrences.

Many fans see Mane’s athleticism and dedication as a reason why he is better, while others feel Mohamed Salah’s goals prowess over the years is an inevitable point to consider.

Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern could burst his chances of having better career stats than Salah in just a few years from now.

Here are reasons why it could happen:

1. Sadio Mané and Senegal are currently the holders of the African Nations Cup following their triumph over Egypt this year in Cameroon. It’s possible to say that Senegal still has the best team structure to retain the AFCON when the next edition is hosted in Guinea. Salah may end his career without lifting the most prestigious trophy in Africa looking at how the Egyptian team has been relegated over the past years, just like Drogba never did.

2. Mane’s move to German giant Bayern Munich could be another burst for the 30 years old forward. Bayern is guaranteed to win at least two trophies per season, contrariwise, this is rare at Liverpool who only manage a few trophies in many years. Rating both players on trophy grade, Mane could have a better trophy haul than Salah should he remain at Liverpool.

3. Both players are included in the 2022 ballon d’or 30 man provisional list with Mane having a better career in 2022 than his club teammate Salah. According to multiple reports, Mane could end up as a runner-up to Karim Benzema for the individual award. A feat Mohamed Salah never attained.

But the fact still remains that Mane will require more effort to counter some prolific achievements Mohammed has already attained, such as:

1. Having two golden boots ahead of Mane during their stints at Liverpool.

2. Mohammed Salah has won one Premier League player of the season. Sadio Mané has none.

3. Salah has two PFA players of the year, Mane has none.

4. The Egyptian forward has netted 235 goals, with 158 of those scored for Liverpool, while Mane still falls below with 194 and 120 scored in Liverpool colours.

Similar awards and trophies won by both players.

— Both had won two African best player awards.

— both won 7 trophies with Liverpool.