This Ekweremadu drama is one of the reasons why rich people stay away from desperate poor people.

You don’t blame them. A desperate, poor man or woman will stain your white. They are dangerous and desperate to leave the trenches by all means.

This Ekweremmadu story reminds me of a friend here who nearly got into trouble because of a babe he picked up from the street.

Baba wanted to have fun. In his words, “the sex was too sweet,” so he couldn’t have it enough.

Little did he know he was dealing with a blackmailer.

One day, after an explosive, passionate, consensual sex, the ‘werey’ raised the alarm that Baba had raped her.

She went ahead to make a threat to report the guy to the head office in Lagos of the multinational office where he works. Once a report is made, the punishment is immediate dismissal.

The desperate babe leveraged that information to open an office on Baba’s head.

And her condition was simple:

“You will be paying me 100k every month or I will report you to your head office that you raped me and you know the implications for your career.”

The guy was left with no option to save face, and his job was to pay her until he got tired one day and involved the police.

The police officers, after listening to two of them, brokered a settlement deal between the two warring parties, and the deal was to pay the black mailer off with 500K and the police officer, 200K for brokering peace so that the matter could die a natural death.

The guy paid the 500k to the babe, and then the 200k to the police officer, after which she signed an agreement prepared by a lawyer. She told the policemen that she would not blackmail the guy again or report him to the head office where he works for an offence he did not commit.

This is exactly what Ekweremmadu’s family is going through in the hands of this imp that wants to destroy an innocent man.

Stay away from desperate poor people.

Stay away from people that have nothing to lose.

Stay away from people who are shameless and who have no integrity.

They will stain your white, destroy your reputation and drag you to their level, to the trenches where they belong.

Unfortunately, the Ekweremmadus are learning this too late.