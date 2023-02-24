Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has posited that the candidate of the Labour Party for Saturday’s presidential election, Peter Obi will not win because he failed as a governor of Anambra State.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai, whose Boss is on the ballot, said Obi has no track record of achievement as a governor.

He wrote:

Peter Obi won’t win, failed as Anambra Governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s so unfortunate some Nigerians are clamoring for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi who has no good track records as governor of Anambra State for 8 years .

I have been to Anambra for years and can’t figure out the achievements of Peter Obi.

During his tenure as Governor he couldn’t create jobs for the People of Anambra and the level of insecurity was on the high side .

No good road projects constructed by him because the ones he did already washed away .

His policies were anti people and that is why the youths in Anambra are not supporting him as a result of Peter Obi unproductive administration.

Peter Obi don’t have a chance of being Nigeria’s next president.

We should not be deceived as 80% of his supporters don’t have PVCs to vote come Saturday election.

In my state, the number of his supporters have reduced drastically and they have realized that there is no light with Peter Obi being our president.

95% of those supporting him have resolved voting for PDP as a result of Atiku-Okowa credentials and antecedents.

16 total views, 16 views today