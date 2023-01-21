Recently there is this video making rounds on social media orchestrated to brew and ferment, scare and escalate voter’s apathy in the South East.

The skit was so amateurish, clinically laughable and mischievously top notch. At first watch, it creates some sense of neutrality; not targeting anyone in particular but a painstaking watch reveals the target and the mission set out to achieve.

Why Obi? Why not Tinubu? Why not Atiku? Mere coincidence for the guy to wear seeming Obi’ branded T-shirt ? Why the blanket cover statement of “anybody wearing any politician picture will be delt with”? They are good potential actors, all they need is to be a bit detailed, crossing their t’s , doting their I’s and making sure there is concord in their plots. Good job for the gullible minds of amateurish critical thinking.

For a further maths thinker, it was a skit badly crafted, woefully delivered, not to be taken serious , only good for a comic relief over a bottle of chilled malt and pepperish point and kill fish.

This question Why Me? is always not in short supply, from the mouth of many especially those passing through difficult moments. It comes in a very frequent manner asking why it must be them of all the people. Why would they be subjected to such gory or unfortunate situations?

Why me? Why wouldn’t it be you? Who else would have been most appropriate to receive it? Why would you be the one alive? We hadly get to ask and query such, only in matters of unfortunate circumstances and situations such why me surfaces. We are beings of two opposites of negatives and positives. Nobody no matter how righteous and sinful ply on one lane of either positive or negative. There is always a mixture of the two, the only difference would be on the preponderance of one over the other.

Mr Peter Obi has clearly shown to be a man of preponderant grace, a grace never seen before, from the grass of unpopularity to the grace of world recognition. Why him? I know many can’t get themselves to ask such question.

Why would he be the one that the masses without let or hindrances align to , ready to spend their time, talent and treasure in gratis to ensure his ambition to birth a better Nigeria isn’t truncated. Why him?

Why Obi? Why him? Why would it be him? Pulling this massive and preponderance of organic crowd in his campaign rallies? Why him?

Why Obi? Why will it be him pulling all the attention, causing panic and palpable anxiety in the camp of the oppositions ? Why him? Why will he be the one causing this tusnamic revolution, creating new style of political engagement? If we Obident can’t ask such question then it will be very unbalanced to ask why him and South East are the target in this 2023 election by devilish oppositions.

That skit shows copiously how an obstacle Obi is to his political opponents. Only those in right standing with God get the attack of the devil the more. He is a tree with rip fruits, getting stone hits on it wouldn’t be unexpected.

More of such skits are bound to come in the coming days trust me and when they come, never panic, at best treat them as scarecrow of no significant effect, only animals and lily livered humans get scared by scarecrows.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am so happy that Obi is so profoundly engaging to attract attention. So phenomenally influencing to make the breath of the oppositions irregular.

Let the defamatory skits come, let them come in their scare manner to encourage voter’s apathy, we will obidently and Yusufully deconstruct them.

To those who are behind that clip, shame! Shame!! Shame!!! Your bubbles are burst already and the emptiness of its content a caricature.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com