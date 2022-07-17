Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that Nigerian Politicians keep stealing because there are no modalities to bring them to book.

Ossai, while sharing an alleged picture of South Africa former president, Jacob Zuma who appeared to be on queue to collect food in prison, said if such is obtainable in Nigeria, looting will reduce.

In the Facebook post, Ossai wrote:

Nigeria Politicians who stoled money should be treated like criminals not as VIP.

One of the major reason why some politicians keep stealing is simply because the punishment giving to them is lower compared to the money embezzled.

Nigeria Politicians should be treated like criminals when they are found guilty.

Just take a look at the picture of former president of South Africa in his prison uniform begging for food .

If this is obtainable here in Nigeria, stealing will reduced drastically.