241 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 9, 2021
Ghanaian Counselor Charlotte Oduro, has shared her views on why most ladies are single, citing mistakes they make.
Celebritiesbuzz reports that the Counselor advised ladies who are disrespectful to be mindful of their utterances to men and elderly people, because, some of the things they say today will go back against them in the future.
Speaking on Okay FM, Oduro said she engaged so many ladies who ended up in an abusive relationships because they had to compromise since they got to a point where they needed a man desperately.
She said “These days most ladies don’t respect at all. They speak any how to men when they gain a certain level of fame or education. They no longer want to ride with hustling men instead they want men who are already rich and comfortable. That’s why a lot of them are single. They don’t want to suffer with men.”
