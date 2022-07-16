Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has revealed several reasons why men must have a source of income before thinking of getting married.
In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said the Biblical Adam and all the men who got married in the Bible had a source of income before doing so.
Among other reasons, Omokri said having an income before marriage is germane because “dollars colours your marriage”.
He wrote:
Dear men,
Be like Adam, and all the men in Scripture. Have an income before you marry, because:
Money affects your honey
Finance makes her finer
Dollars colours your marriage
Pounds will make her heart pound
Naira brings love nearer
Euro makes you a hero
Yen will make her yearn for you
Rand makes your union randy, and
Ego affects your ego!
Above all, remember that “money answers all things”-Ecclesiastes 10:19
