Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has revealed several reasons why men must have a source of income before thinking of getting married.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said the Biblical Adam and all the men who got married in the Bible had a source of income before doing so.

Among other reasons, Omokri said having an income before marriage is germane because “dollars colours your marriage”.

He wrote:

Dear men,

Be like Adam, and all the men in Scripture. Have an income before you marry, because:

Money affects your honey

Finance makes her finer

Dollars colours your marriage

Pounds will make her heart pound

Naira brings love nearer

Euro makes you a hero

Yen will make her yearn for you

Rand makes your union randy, and

Ego affects your ego!

Above all, remember that “money answers all things”-Ecclesiastes 10:19