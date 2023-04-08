On Good Friday, we commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross … the Son of God who died for our sins and the sins of the whole world (John 1:29).

As John proclaimed, Jesus came as “the Lamb of God,” fulfilling His divine calling—atoning for every sin ever committed (in the past or the future) and leaving us pure and spotless in His sight!

Yet, how easy it can be to hold on to sin. It can be difficult to believe that we could be completely forgiven for our mistakes, our failures, our sins—that we could be freed from bad habits or problems that plague our lives.

This is why we need to look to Jesus and seek Him as the Lamb of God who already has taken our sin. On Calvary, the sacrifice was made. The work was completed. All we need to do is accept and receive what has been done.

In your life, don’t hold on to sin. Jesus died so that you can be forgiven. Accept His finished work and be forgiven. Right now!

Jesus took on the sins of the world on Calvary—your sins and mine—to make a way for you to have peace with God.

God bless you,