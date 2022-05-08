Why I Want to be the Next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 

IT IS POSSIBLE!

I believe and very strongly too, that our dear nation is in urgent need of new ideas, new approach to fixing the myriad of challenges that we face today. If we are to build the NEW NIGERIA of our dreams, we must be ready to not only challenge the current status quo, but also be willing to change it.

I am running for the office of the President in the 2023 general elections under the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because I want to ensure the security of lives and property, create jobs and spread economic prosperity to all Nigerians.

New ideas are sine qua non to getting Nigeria out of the quagmire of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, corruption and many other challenges. I am very confident that I will bring these new ideas in line with the digital era necessary to build a nation that we can all be proud of.

I have no doubt that the current conventional politics cannot get Nigeria to where we should be on the world map. Our country needs a different approach. We need different methods if we are to build the New Nigeria of our dreams. We cannot be doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result.

If we are to fix insecurity, we must think out-of-the-box and use information and communications technology (ICT), drones and satellites to back our gallant troops on the frontline.

The fight against insecurity is about technology as much as it is about military force. It is not good enough that bandits and terrorists have free access to mobile phones which they use to negotiate ransom payment when they kidnap innocent people. The bandits freely use mobile phones without being tracked and digitally demobilised. Under my watch as President, no bandit or terrorist will use a mobile phone to negotiate ransom payment or perpetuate crime without being tracked and digitally demobilised.

I will fight insecurity from a four-pronged approach:

-Military force: I will recruit special forces: 500,000 soldiers and 1 million policemen to overwhelm these bandits and terrorists.

Local Vigilante: I will recruit local vigilante in our communities to work with our gallant military under community policing.

ICT: I will deploy ICT to stop the use of mobile phones to negotiate ransom payment and monitor the terrorists and their activities using satellites and drones in real time.

Justice reforms: I will set up special tribunals to try cases of kidnapping, banditry, secession and other related terrorism crimes under new laws and new judges.

Let me use this opportunity to thank our gallant troops fighting to keep us safe and laying their lives for our dear nation. We owe a heavy gratitude to our military, the police and other security agencies who are doing the best they can under the current circumstances.

I must add here that for Nigeria to win this war, we must take the fight to the terrorists and not wait for them to attack before we respond.

As President, I will change the status quo from wealth consumption to wealth creation. Our dear country needs to create wealth for the required economic development. I will diversify the economy and create wealth from 3 areas: textiles, rice and gold deposits.

Job creation is critical to building the New Nigeria of our dreams hence I will deploy my wealth of experience in the private sector to create jobs and build a private sector driven economy. We must exploit Nigeria’s huge potentials in solid minerals particularly the huge Gold deposits in some parts of the country to create jobs and spread economic prosperity to all.

We must reform our education system from the current emphasis on theory and certificates to skills and entrepreneurship. As your President insha Allah (SWT, I will reform our education system to promote hands-on skills and technical education. I will promote skills acquisition amongst all Nigerians particularly the great Nigerian youths.

It is utterly unacceptable that Nigeria with all its resources doesn’t have a reliable health care system today. As President, I will build an efficient and effective health care system that will focus on the grassroots communities. Under my watch, medical tourism will be discouraged. We will build a very strong health care system in line with international standards.

Mass housing is one major aspect in my desire to build a strong economy for Nigeria. In this regard, I intend to work with the private sector to implement a mass housing programme that will start from the grassroots.

Let me state that corruption is a cankerworm that must be fought head-on if government policies and programmes are to succeed.

As your President, I will bring a new approach to fighting corruption away from the current conventional method. Just as I will fight corruption, I will also reward integrity amongst our public office holders.

Our domestic policy will remain the cornerstone of our foreign policy. As President, I will upgrade our existing relationship with our friends in the international community particularly the United States, Britain, China and the European Union.

Let’s us redouble our passion and patriotism for our dear nation. We must remember that nobody will fix Nigeria’s challenges.

Only Nigerians can fix Nigeria

Our challenges need a uniquely home-grown solutions. Our dear country has both the human and natural resources to be the best. All that we need is getting the right people to drive us to the dream destination.

I strongly believe that I can drive Nigeria to its dream destination of security, jobs and economic prosperity.

Let’s roll out the drums to celebrate a new journey, a new direction, a new agenda for Nigeria and a better deal for Nigerians.

I welcome you to our campaign and look forward to working with you to build the NEW NIGERIA of our dreams.

Dr Abubakar Alkali

kuliya2020@yahoo.com

