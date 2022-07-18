Y.C. Maikyau, SAN, has won the elections of the Nigerian Bar Association-herein after referred to as the NBA- which was held on the 16th day of July, 2022, and was the one among his co-contestants/co-aspirants, declared as the candidate that won the election as the Elected-President of the NBA and which made him the 31st President of the Association! I humbly congratulate the learned Silk for this success, while I pray that God Almighty lead him through the stewardship! In this paper, I wish to highlight and or analyse some happenings that convinced me to vote for Y. C. Maikyau, SAN, as President of the NBA, hence, this topic!

My first encounter with Y.C. Maikyau, SAN was at the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Abuja (Headquarters) sometimes around last year (2021), but before then, I had not known him personally except that I occasionally used to see him around the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, as a lawyer, just like every other lawyer. I met the learned Silk within the reception of the Court of Appeal and I greeted him and went for some of my purposes of being at the court. I observed that when I greeted him, he responded in a humble manner than some of our learned Silk would do, with due respect to them (from my personal experiences with some of the SANs in courts!).

After some minutes, I had course to enquire about a piece of information in one of the process registries of the court, so I met Y. C. in the office while he was joking and addressing some of the court’s staff. I greeted him again and he responded in a humble manner again! That drew my attention towards him (however, by this time, I had not known his ambition of contesting as President of NBA or any office in the NBA and he himself did not ever himself campaign to me about his ambition in any way which could have influenced me one way or the other to vote for him). So, as the learned Silk was discussing with the court’s staff (while I also, as a respect to the learned Silk, paid attention to his discussion), I observe his personality well distinguished as a good leader but then, I did not know what leadership! After the discussion, he offered some amount of money to the court’s staff for lunch kindly and also gave me the sum of N5,000.00, for lunch! I did not ask him but I think he felt that as a young lawyer, he should also offer me the sum for lunch (even though I was then 8 years post-call but I was still a young lawyer compared with the seniority of the learned Silk)!

Then, the learned Silk told the court’s staff that they should always attend to me well just like they do to SANs and that there ought not to be any discrimination and told them that they do not know who I (my humble self is)! And that he would like the court’s staff to always attend to me as they ought to do to every lawyer! While the learned Silk was on his way out of the court and waiting for his vehicle to arrive, I observed a number of persons, among whom were court’s staff, among others, and I greeted him to depart. Surprisingly to me, the learned Silk called my name out ‘How are you Hameed?!’ He offered me a hand shake to the amazement of everyone present and it was indeed a great honour to me! I was so surprised as to such humility and sacrifices! In fact, while I was listening to the learned Silk as he discussed with the court’s staff, I observed the good leadership in him which even convinced me much more to vote for him at this NBA elections!

Also, few days later, I met the learned Silk at the Court of Appeal too and he could still remember my name and greeted me well with humility! In fact, the learned Silk did more than all the above that I cannot discuss fully in this paper! The learned Silk never for once told me to vote for him or for his political ambition! So, when a lawyer told me about Y. C. Maikyau contesting for the office of the President, I had to tell him not to expend his energy so much because I am already convinced to vote for him already!

So, I believe that just as I found these good leadership qualities in Y. C. Maikyau, SAN, other lawyers might find much more or their equivalent in him which convinced them to vote for the SAN as President of NBA! The votes cast at the election with which Y. C. Maikyau defeated his opponents in the election would also clearly confirm the voting powers of the young lawyers in the NBA! WELFARE the young lawyers is very important that must be taken on a high priority! Senior lawyers’ numbers are very few compared to the number of young lawyers who constitute the voting powers in any NBA election!

Therefore, I voluntarily on a personal conviction voted for Y. C. Mailyau as President of the NBA and I was very delighted that he won the election! Congratulations to the learned Silk!

Finally, Y. C. Maikyau, SAN, in my personal assessment, is worthy of the leadership of the NBA as President (God alone knows the best)! I had voted for the SAN sincerely and honestly! I humbly advise the learned Silk not to disappoint us all as lawyers! I humbly advise the learned Silk to be accountable to the association! I also humbly advise the learned Silk to fulfil all his campaign manifestoes and other promises (written and unwritten) as he had made to the members and the general public in his campaign! I also advise the learned Silk not to be corrupt and or be influenced to be corrupt and that he should ensure that he prevent corruption in the running of the affairs of the association! May God Almighty guide him through the leadership! I further advise the learned Silk to ensure that Nigerian lawyers and NBA members are no more vulnerable members of the society!

Long live the NBA! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

