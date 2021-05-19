Why I sacked All Members of Delta State Executive Board – Okowa

142 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 19, 2021
Asaba – Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, dissolved the entire state Executive Council.
Also among those affected were the Secretary to State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, his Senior Political Adviser and all Special Advisers in the state.
The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu announced this while speaking to newsmen in Asaba during the post exco briefing presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Aniagwu explained that the reason is to inject new blood in order to strengthen his administration and leave a legacy at the end of his tenure come 2023.
He added that the governor directed all the immediate past Commissioners, and other affected persons to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries and offices.
“The governor wishes to thank all who had served under his administration in the past six years and those who joined when he started his second term two years ago. The governor wishes them well in their future endeavours.
“He wishes to state that two years is still a long time and his administration wants to continue to provide Deltans quality dividends of democracy. He also feels that more Deltans need to be given opportunity to serve the state at various capacities under the new dawn,” Aniagwu said.
Aniagwu also disclosed that government has dismissed one Bernard Onomovo, a civil servant working in the ministry of Finance as a result of illegal inclusion of names in the state payroll.
