Popular Nigerian Table Shaker Reno Omokri, has revealed that he loves the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor who has shifted attention to de-marketing Peter Obi, said in a post on Twitter that he loves Obidients because they love his nuggets.

He, however, affirmed that his vote in the 2023 election will be for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote:

I love Obidients, because they love #RenosNuggets. But I am voting for Atiku Abubakar. It does not mean Peter Obi is not an excellent candidate. He is. Just that Atiku is a better candidate in my opinion. We can all support who we want and still respect each other.