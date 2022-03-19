Why I Gave Former Anambra First Lady A Dirty Slap- Mrs Ojukwu

While the arguments rage as to what would have transpired that resulted in the slapping incident during Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s inauguration as Governor of Anambra State, Wife of the late Biafran warlord, Lady Bianca Ojukwu has given account of what transpired, which resulted in her giving the immediate past first lady of Anambra state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ‘a dirty slap’.

Bianca and Ebele made news during the swearing in of Prof. Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State, with the dishonorable fight.

The duo in a viral video on Thursday, disrupted the process and after the scuffle, Mrs. Obiano who was left ruffled, was seen on camera calling Bianca ”Ashawo”.

According to the former Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, the former Anambra first lady was noticeably absent as the inauguration ceremony started, but arrived about an hour later.

She said she paid no mind to the former governor’s wife’s arrival until she approached her seat and started muttering things.

”I didn’t pay any attention to her arrival.

“Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me.

“Instead she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office but I ignored her completely.

“Then she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

“While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrains from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my hair tie.

“It was at this point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.

“As she made towards me, I den pulled away her wig, she then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

“The former APGA chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told everyone to leave. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

“How could the first lady be so drunk at that time?

“I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact,” she queried.