Marriage is beyond physical attractions. A lot is involved, much more than one would notice . Most times one comes with ones specifications, ideals and preferences, building the effigies of such people in their minds, what many call having an idol.

Hmmmm! The truth is 80% of such idols or spec in our minds do not end up with us as spouses. There is always a jerk, a disruption, that always realigns one either for good or otherwise, causing a coming together that was not initially contemplated.

She was young, beautiful and brainy. Her ideal man was one that has all the nice looks, tall, athletic, intelligent with deep pocket, of course not without being romantic.

What a choice! What a specification, a dream for a life partner. She wasn’t a prayering type, not too keen about the spirituality of the husband to be.

Because of her exposure and the influence of her friends, anybody that has a semblance of being prayerful she loaths with passion.

All she needed and desired was material fulfillment which can only be achieved through a man with deep pockets, the source of such money regardless.

Each time they had course to party or grace any function, her dressing was a killer, creating tension and uneasy among the male folks. Call her a slay queen, one of course may have undermined the killer venom in her curves, tweaks and skimpy revealing dresses.

She was full of life, the energy in her very bubbling, with no mercy for the straying sheep in the cloak of randies, the delight of such men, unrestrained, ready to screw life to the fullest however boring her demands are making on their pockets.

She had what they wanted and they are ready to dare her, dangling their crispy currencies before her to unbundle herself at their instance however they so desired.

Life is full of depth, the much one thinks one knows afterall be the very scratch of is it to life, with the bigger chunck of its meanings sunk beneath the surface.

No class of men she didn’t have something to do with. The tall, the short, the average, of course with a common denominator of deep pockets running through all of them.

In her they saw a slay queen, available for flings . None contemplated marriage, none, suggested that and none proposed.

Enjoy our money while we enjoy ourselves, they seem to be saying though unspoken but expressively loud by their actions.

Isn’t life much more than the niceties of pleasures? More than the ephemerals of enjoyment, better than the whiff of passion that has an end to it no matter how sizzling?

Each day that passes, even when it wasn’t obviously showing, her body strength and beauty waned and weakened Each day that passes even when the echoes of how beautiful she was and the sweet fragrances of the hyping from admirers make her feel that life is sweet, she was going down in age.

Though beautiful and a delight for the randies, the cut of old age, the spikes of nature and jerks and twists of life keep eating her like bettles to wood.

She was slowly but steadily getting to the threshold of Agadi Ekwenka( old but young mental disorder).

This is a mental disorder that places old people in very emotional tickleness of being young. It gives them the illusion that their age is as it was years ago, their body as strong as it was and their physical make up still at par with the trending fashion and cosmetic style .

It is a mental disorder that gives them nightmare at the thought or reminder that they are phasing off the circle of youthfulness into the geriatric circle of their life.

She was gradually getting to this point. Stire of admirations she was causing before the randies, suddenly began to fade. Her beauty which no man beheld without a tickle began to go unnoticed.

The money that comes to her at her beck and call from men became one hiden inside a stone.

Looking back the memories of men she dumped who genuinely desired to marry her began to hurt and hunt her. The echoes of her voice in arrogance and sarcasm dealing ruthlessly in a very condensending manner men who sought her hand in marriage kept tormenting her.

The past gone, the present not too promising while the future only God can say.

Her spec she has missed never to come back. The desirable isn’t available, the avaliable she failed to make desirable rather was despised.

Such is the storyline of many. Seek now the dark coloured goat, while the sun shines, when night comes, only God will help to find it .

Stop being selective and too much engrossed in the pleasure of life. It comes coated with honey, with bitters as its main substance.

The wise don’t get carried away by its honey coated surface. They lick small off they go to face life and all that come with it.

Be wise and stay conscious!

Marriage is not for the perfect! None is perfect and none would . Marriage is for the imperfect who are ready to endure as they strive to carve and chisel out their partners into a form better than they met each other.

