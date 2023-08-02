‘Why I chose to represent Nigeria over England’ – Ashleigh Plumptre

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has revealed reasons why she opted to play for Nigeria over England.

Plumptre, who had represented England at the Academy level, was born to a Nigerian father, Tim Plumptre.

She said, “For me, I always say that I have to play football for more than just playing it itself. The same way that I chose to join Leicester because of my hometown’s club.

“With Nigeria, I wanted to uncover more of my heritage that I hadn’t delved into before because my dad is half-Nigerian and half-English.

My grandad was born in Lagos. But I been brought up very British, so, I want to join the Nigerian team where I got to experience foods like this, experience more of the culture, I guess.”

Ashleigh plays as a defender for Nigeria and her club, she has been described as one of the brilliant defenders in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Plumptre will reunite with the Three Lioness when Nigeria goes head-to-head against England in the second round of the World Cup.

