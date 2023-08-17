Why I Am Resigning From Google – West African Director

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, who served as Google’s West Africa Director, shared some heartfelt news on her departure from the company through a LinkedIn post last Friday. She’s moving on to explore a broader role within the regional technology landscape, expressing her passion for new opportunities.

Before taking on this role, she led Google’s efforts in Nigeria as the Country Director. During her tenure as Director, her impact was substantial. The Google team in Africa achieved remarkable feats, imparting digital skills to over 6 million Africans. They trained around 100,000 developers in web and mobile development, and she played a key role in launching a Google for Startups accelerator designed specifically for African tech entrepreneurs.

Notably, under Dr. Ehimuan’s guidance, pivotal projects were carried out, such as the expansion of the Google Station program in Nigeria. Additionally, the deployment of the Google Equiano fibre cable, stretching all the way from Portugal to South Africa, marked a significant milestone in connecting Africa with Europe. These endeavors significantly improved internet accessibility and affordability for countless individuals in Nigeria and beyond.

Dr. Ehimuan’s leadership extended beyond Google, making a mark in committees like the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Presidential Committee. Her involvement was instrumental in crafting the national broadband plan in 2019, a blueprint that continues to shape the ICT strategy of the entire region.