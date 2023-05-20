Why I Am Going Back To School – Wigwe

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu May 20, 2023

The co-founder of Access Bank and the current MD, Herbert Wigwe, is going back to school.

The University of Nigeria-trained accountant is going back to school to study law.

Let’s hear the Isiokpo-born first-class banker explain the reasons why he chose to go back to school.

“To the African youth: don’t let age or any other factor hold you back from pursuing your passions.

As I embark on getting a law degree at a later stage in my life, I hope to inspire others to never stop learning and growing.”

This is following in the footsteps of Osita Chidoka and Dino Melaye, who went to Baze University to study law at a relatively older age.

This reminds me of when I went to Madonna to write about the university’s aptitude test.

I wanted to choose mass communication, but my dad said no; I should opt for law.

And then he said:

“My son, even if you don’t end up practicing law, your future self would thank you for taking this decision.”

I’m glad I listened to him.

It was Barack Obama that said

“The study of law can be disappointing at times, a matter of applying narrow rules and arcane procedure to an uncooperative reality; a sort of glorified accounting that serves to regulate the affairs of those who have power—and that all too often seeks to explain, to those who do not, the ultimate wisdom and justness of their condition. But that’s not all the law says. The law is also memory; the law also records a long-running conversation, a nation arguing with its conscience.”

But beyond this, Herbert Wigwe is reminding us that it is not too late to pursue your dream and that learning never stops.

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

