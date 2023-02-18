Barely 7 days to go, one wonders what awaits many of us who have gone ahead to embrace the victory tape before the blast of the gun.

If you haven’t experienced anxiety in a long while, 26th of February will be the beginning of people getting anxious and getting glued to their TV sets.

Hopes are high, looking forward to a better Nigeria is one desire and aspirations nobody wouldn’t be comfortable gambling with. We are poised, our hearts made up and our spirit already tuned to victory frequency.

The various polls conducted by credible and competent organisations in the least have made our hope all the more bright and inevitable.

Celebrating the success already wouldn’t be a bad idea, afterall whatever a man thinks in his heart he gets.

Nigerians and Nigeria are bleeding profusely never like before. The hemorrhaging is getting too constant and the spin doctors at their wit end, doing try and erro at the expense of the life of their patients.

Go through the streets, the sight of innocent Nigerians pummelled and driven to their elastic limits are legion. Going naked and flaunting that which is meant to be private is no big deal anymore.

Everywhere ‘don turn red’ and Buhari Government, the Messiah of 2015 turned behemoth and leviathan of 2023 Don change the whole thing for Nigerians, he doesn’t laugh! His heart is still and unwavering. He cares less and can watch and stare without saying a word at the face of life threatening issues.

That is him, nothing moves him. If he has emotion and very sympathetic of the awful and grinding situation Nigerians have been subjected to, he wouldn’t be campaigning for another of his ilk to take over from him. Party loyalty you said?

Obi has done well. He has changed the narrative, raising the bar and making it impossible for anybody to come play a baseless and comedy campaigns while the masses clap, dance and play to victory unchallenged.

He came to the scene and the revolution began in an unimaginable manner. They thought he was just a sizzling of onions on a hot pan, a butter under the heat of a sun, melting soon and the very beauty initially exhibited gone .

In their widest imagination he was a minion politically, lacking in clouth and structure, not a threat to be spared a moment of consideration for.

Today the game has changed. Those who thought mentioning his name was condescending is now threatened by his larger than life posturing. Deep down they know he is the man for job, but pride and arrogance wouldn’t allow them.

Obi is phenomenal. Saying he is top-notch and a patch on other candidates wouldn’t be flattering. He deserves all the attentions he is getting, for in him the grace and greatness to move Nigeria forward are inherent.

But wait! He could with all these revolutionary movements still lose election and beaten roundly. Not on account of INEC possible compromise, rigging mechanism of other parties etc but on account of voters apathy.

Each time I see the mammoth of crowd following Obi in his campaign trains, chanting Obi! Obi!! Obi!!. Each time the chant of Obi! Obi!! Infiltrate the rallies of other parties’ rallies I see a man that is already crown with victory if only all those crowd have their PVCs , vote and ensure that their votes count.

If Obi loses this election please don’t blame it on INEC or rigging. Blame it rather on you for not voting.

If all the people claiming obident both on social media and in all the rallies are to vote, the two political parties will be beaten blue black and their wotowoto would be overwhelming.

There are certain victory and success that defile foul play, that is the kind of result that will give Obi an unparalleled victory thzt shuts up mouths and makes rigging very difficult.

Nda John gara Amy kedu boot ya( Mr John that claimed to have been in the military where is his boot).

In all these what matters is not the sensationalism, rather the result. We have shown the world that we have the crowd, the depth, the capacity, the vision and competence. Crowning all these with victory at the poll will be amazing and a path to liberation, restructuring, reposition and rebuilding a decapitating nation.

Let the campaigns start now! Less than 10 days it would be game over. Let us be a bit creative in our campaign strategies . No fighting! No abusive language! No unnecessary and irrelevant forwarding of posts. No fake news. Channel all the energy to talk to someone on the need to vote competence, value and integrity.

I say this, Obi can be beaten roundly if we fail to vote him. However, the God who started this good work will not stop half way.

To all the Obidatti masses it is game on! Let us make it happen and clink glasses latter.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

