… Cautions PDP Leadership Not to Fall to the Antics of the Rivers Governor

… Says Rivers State Politicians Must be Grateful to Atiku for Restoring their Dignity, Worth and Saving the State from the Calamitous Ventures and Nauseating Carriage of Wike which Would Have Deepened the Worsening Economic Status of Rivers State With Him as Either Presidential or Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP

….Urges Atiku, PDP to forge ahead as Wike has no interest to support the party come 2023

Member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has exposed schemes by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to use the crisis he is pioneering and consciously championing in the PDP to negotiate his way into the party’s Presidential ticket for 2027 elections after failing woefully to grab the party’s ticket for the 2023 Presidential election and his inability to emerge as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Atiku

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said having spent more than sixteen years studying and actively participating in the politics of Rivers State and closely relating with key political actors in the state, it is easy for him to predict the move and body language of any political actor from the State.

Recall that Chief Eze worked with Governor Nyesom Wike, particularly during the 2011 second term reelection bid of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as one of the Media Personalities in the Campaign Organization wherein Wike served as Director General.

“Having studied his style of politics particularly how he managed to impose himself as the Governor of Rivers State in 2015 and 2019, I can tell Nigerians for free that Wike is not only one of the most deadly political strategists around but one who plans ahead of most of his contemporaries in this game of politics.”

The party Chief said when Wike started inviting most political actors to Rivers State from different political divides to commission one project or the other even some projects that makes no meaning, he alerted Nigerians of the gimmicks of the power drunk Governor and the danger that lies ahead which result is the current crisis in PDP all aimed at usurping the party as part of his conglomerates and to use the party’s platform to oil his deluded dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

He said constructing 12 overhead bridges within two Local Govt Areas all of which link to one major road (Aba Road) just to earn the funny title of Mr. Project and POS Africa by guests is to say the least wasteful and idiotic.

Just to ensure that Rivers resources are wasted on foolish ventures to earn cheap political relevance, most of these guests invited for commissioning ceremonies are from States where their Governors receive little resources but are doing wonders in their various States. But they come and praise Wike to high heavens just to get their share of the common patrimony of Rivers State.

I must commend both the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who acted as true men by pointing out to Governor Nyesom that arrogating to himself for projects executed with funds the APC led Federal Government released to Rivers based on what Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi erstwhile Governor of Rivers State saved doesn’t in any way make him anything better administrator. Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila spoke my mind when he teased Wike who proud himself as an exceptional Governor by constructing twelve unnecessary flyovers in two Local government areas in a State that has 23 LGAs that has no meaning to the people of Rivers State while in a State like Lagos over a thousand Flyovers are constructed and nobody is making any noise about them. He concluded by telling Wike that if you don’t have it upstairs you don’t have it.

This notwithstanding, let me state that after wasting Rivers State funds over this elusive dream, he went ahead to aim for the Vice Presidential ticket of PDP to work under Atiku Abubakar whom he abused severally without restraint but not knowing that Atiku Abubakar is a giant so far as national politics is concerned in Nigeria.

To many people Governor Nyesom Wike has become a sort of Mecca in the politics of Nigeria given the many political leaders that are trouping to Rivers State seeking one help or the other from the man they all know means no good for this country.

Now he has boxed the party leadership to a corner to meet up with his demands of Atiku Abubakar doing one term and for the party to zone it’s 2027 presidential slot to him and recommending the sack of the National Chairman of the party so that he can install his stooge that will pave way for his 2027 presidential dream. I must state that Wike’s demands arr full of sinister motives and should be decoded wisely

Eze assured Nigerians that Wike will not rest until he gets commitment that Atiku will only do one term and that Ayu be removed and most importantly the party will hand over the party’s presidential slot to him by 2027 but warned that succumbing to these demands will definitely scatter the party and cause her to lose grounds before the 2023 general elections. Should anybody dispute these facts then such a fellow doesn’t know who Wike is.

All these notwithstanding, I must commend Atiku Abubakar and PDP for saving River’s State from further pillage and wastage of her hard earned scarce resources if Wike has succeeded as either the President or Vice President of PDP besides his threats, attacks and destruction of business ventures of politicians from the State supporting Atiku would have been a child’s play as he would have by now caused most of these politicians to run away from Nigeria as Wike would have assumed power as if he has already been elected as either as the President or Vice President of Nigeria. I just hope that most of us in Rivers State could appreciate what Atiku and PDP have done to us as a State by ensuring that a character like Wike is no where near the presidential slot of the party or able to install his stooge as the Governor of Rivers State to actualize his third term Agenda in the State.

Supporting his stand, Eze urges Nigerians to look at the scenario of what Wike’s Presidency or even becoming either the Presidential or Vice President of PDP could have caused Rivers State and her people as captured by a great son of Rivers State, Hon. Austin Opara, “Our Emperor Has Gone Uncontrollable Mad Barking & Biting The Hands That Fed Him” and escupulated better by another wonderful son of Rivers State, Hon Kingsley Kem Eben, “I really don’t understand how a man so blessed to be Governor in detriment of the people could turn around to seal and arrest GUESTS and LODGERS in perceived opponents hotels in a democratic environment. Just imagine, if State Police were under his control? Just imagine what this man would do as President of Nigeria ? So unfortunate, we have so many intolerant leaders who disguising as democrats who can’t control their emotions if defeated or things doesn’t go their ways.”

If our eyes can be opened to understand Wike very well, we will forever remain grateful to both Atiku and PDP for saving us from this modern Dictator who is capable of destroying whoever that doesn’t believe in him..

As much as I sympathize with the PDP leadership over this development I wish to reiterate that the party should thread carefully on the path they will agree with Wike’s demands

Though not a member of PDP, but a strong advocate of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, Eze said he will always offer opinion on what will make vibrant political options possible in the country.