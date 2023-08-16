Why Fathers Deserve Honor, World’s Glamorous, Spellbound Celebration 

Mr. Julius gives his wife money to pay Junior’s tuition fee. Mrs. Julius gets to school on Monday morning to do as the husband had instructed. While on her way out of the Principal’s, she meets Junior who runs to embrace her. ‘Why are you here’? Junior asks. I came to pay your tuition fee and I have done that, she says. An elated Junior thanks her mother for paying his fee. In the evening when Mr. Julius returns home from work, Junior goes to tell his father to help him thank his mother for paying his fee. Mr. Julius goes ahead to thank his wife for paying Junior’s fee and Junior believes his mom actually paid his fee and have the notion that his mom is always doing so much for him while his dad does little or nothing. This makes Junior to hold his mom very dear in his heart and at every given opportunity; he wants to celebrate his mom.

This is just one of the many reasons men are often seen as not doing enough. Without mincing words, men are under-celebrated and under-appreciated at all levels especially in the home front. Year-in-year-out, there is usually so much noise about mothers’ day but often time, many people don’t even get to know when it’s fathers’ day.

Ideally, fathers are truly the pillars of the society. First, they are the ‘providers,’ working tirelessly to meet the needs of the family. To this end, many of them do all manner of jobs to ensure that there is food on their family’s table. If we are to take a cursory inventory of the bills that emanate from the home fronts daily that fathers have to deal with year-in-year-out, the world may need to stand still for days to celebrate these exceptional beings.

Fathers, particularly responsible fathers’ contributions to the society cannot be overemphasized. From meeting their wives’ unending cravings to fending for children’s ever growing needs and then to family and friends’ periodic demands, the list is endless. How about their obligations to the numerous organizations, religious bodies, corporate bodies and the society at large?

Often time, most men do not care about their looks, many do not care about their stomach; they just want their family to be alright and they would be okay.

Men are unique. Fathers are unarguably the bedrock of the society. They are the master planners. A father could be everything in his home just to make sure that everything goes fine in his household. For instance, when anything goes wrong, everyone calls him to fix it even if he is not skilled at it; it is either he fixes it himself or gets someone to fix the issue.

From creation, God made fathers the head of the home. They are the kings and rulers of the home. Of course, you know what it means to be a king. Kings are honored, revered, respected, celebrated and are often seen as father figures. Unfortunately, the present-day society does not see fathers in this light. So, both the home front and other areas of human endeavors do not accord fathers the honor and celebration they deserve.

I place a very high premium on fathers’ day and that is why I have made it a point of duty not just to honor and celebrate fathers, but to conscientize people on the need to celebrate fathers.

Fathers are special; they continue to make immeasurable sacrifices for the home front. They deserve to be celebrated every day of the week, every week of the month and every month of the year. Wherever you are, pick up your phone, call all the father figures in your life and celebrate them. If there are some close to you, walk up to them, prostrate before them and celebrate them. To every Father out there, I celebrate You. You all are heroes.