Why everyone should have trees in their yards

Apart from the aesthetic appeal trees bring to the environment,‏ the benefit of trees to our health and planet is immeasurable.

Trees play an essential role of conserving our environment by releasing oxygen while absorbing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas responsible for climate change. Trees also play a part in regulating temperature. With a tree in your yard, the overall atmosphere around your house is cooled as the leaves on the tree absorb the heat of the sun, providing shade for your family.

Having trees in your house doesn’t just offer you and your family a bit of privacy but also offers you the comfort of unwinding from the outside world. Trees help in absorbing and deflecting noise, to provide you a quieter environment.

Additionally, you may not see pollutants with your naked eyes but our atmosphere is filled with them. For example dust, smoke,which nitrogen dioxide and sulphur oxides. These pollutants are injurious to our body system when sniffed. However, with trees in your yard, you reduce the the risk of having this into your system. Trees improve your health by enhancing the quality of air around your home.

Ultimately, we won’t be here on Earth without trees. Trees are not only sources of food but are habitats to thousands of animal species. As deforestation and bush burning surges it is important that biophilia is encouraged.

One tree, a yard can save lives.