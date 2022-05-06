Why Do You Worry

‘He said to his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or about your body, what you will wear.”‘ (Luke 12:22)

Beloved, there’s no longer any need to worry or strive.

In this beautiful parable, Jesus told those who were distracted by the concerns of their life to consider the birds of the air and the plants upon the ground.

Consider how God provides all that they need and how they thrive because of His care.

Consider for a moment then how they do not grow anxious with their concerns for daily needs. God provides. Always.

How much more valuable, the Saviour says, are we?

Surely if God can do this for the natural world, He can provide for us. God is no less faithful to His children. Perhaps even more so.

It is the work of those who do not know the Heavenly Father to strive and worry over their lives. It is the work of His children to trust and depend upon Him with their lives.

We need not be afraid or grow anxious with worry.

Let’s not wear ourselves out striving to build our own earthly kingdom, instead know that God sees our needs as we rise each morning. Offer the concerns we hold so close to our heart to Him who hears our prayers and will answer when we call.

We cannot afford to let worry creep into our hearts and rob us of the joy and hope that we have in trusting God.

In times of doubt and fear, we can encourage one another to seek God and His Kingdom ways first. His loving hand and watchful eye will provide all we need each day.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Action Steps:

Many of us know the truth about not worrying theoretically.

But often when things get difficult for ourselves or our loved ones, worry can take advantage of the situation and start creeping in.

It’s in times like these that we should bring God’s promises to mind.

Meditate on His Word, remember Jesus’ finished work, worship and sing praises to God.

Trust in our Heavenly Father to provide all that you need.

Whether it’s health, financial help, wisdom, or spiritual strength.

All that you need has been provided through our Lord Jesus Christ.

So stop worrying, and start rejoicing!

Prayer:

Father, my hope is in you all day long.

I want to reach out to you with a trusting and willing heart that would depend upon you for all my needs.

Forgive me Lord for my doubts, for my fears and for my striving.

Remind me that you are the God who hears when I call and always answers me from your rich storehouse of provision.

Thank you. Bless you. And Praise you.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

