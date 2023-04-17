Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, felicitated with the State Deputy Governor, Deacon (Barrister) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on birthday anniversary.

He noted that the Deputy Governor who is a devote Christian, epitomises humility and loyalty.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr.Dennis Otu, the Governor-Elect, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, joined family, friends and political associates in celebrating the Deputy Governor on his birthday.

The statement said “On behalf of my family, I rejoice with you as you add another glorious year to your age today. I am so glad to know that you made service to God and humanity as an article of faith in your life journey.

“Your devotion to public good, philanthropy, loyalty and humility are rare virtues. To God be the Glory as you celebrate today”.

The statement further added that Deacon Otuaro deserved to be celebrated for being dependable, loyal and dedicated and for his remarkable impact and work.

The Governor-Elect while praying that Almighty God should protect the celebrant, grant him divine health and long life, wished him a happy birthday and many happy returns.